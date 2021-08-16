Man and woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

Toronto police say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the city’s northeast end early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, at around 12:21 a.m.
Police said two people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.
Paramedics said the victims — a man and a woman — were in serious condition.
Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to call police.
