Man and woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the city’s northeast end early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, at around 12:21 a.m.

Police said two people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Paramedics said the victims — a man and a woman — were in serious condition.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to call police.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Chester Le Blvd + Morecambe Gt

– police are on scene investigating

– two people have been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– injuries are serious

– anyone w/info, dash-cam or surveillance video contact police#GO1550946

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 16, 2021

Advertisement