Crime

Man and woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 7:25 am
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. View image in full screen
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the city’s northeast end early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, at around 12:21 a.m.

Police said two people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Paramedics said the victims — a man and a woman — were in serious condition.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to call police.

