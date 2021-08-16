Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Toronto’s Polson Pier

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown waterfront area on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Polson and Cherry streets at around 9:38 p.m.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital via an emergency run.

Read more: Man taken to hospital following shooting in North York

Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition.

Police said there was a “large unruly crowd gathering.”

Investigators have not yet released information on any suspects.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Polson St + Cherry St

– police are o/s

– man has been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics via emergency run

– anyone w/info contact @TPS51Div#GO1550322

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

.@TorontoPolice investigating a shooting near ongoing music festival on Polson Pier. Male in his 20s rushed to St Mike’s hospital with serious life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/4beKQiXrlZ — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 16, 2021