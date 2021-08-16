Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Toronto’s Polson Pier

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 6:38 am
Police on scene following a shooting at Polson Pier in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting at Polson Pier in Toronto. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown waterfront area on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Polson and Cherry streets at around 9:38 p.m.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital via an emergency run.

Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition.

Police said there was a “large unruly crowd gathering.”

Investigators have not yet released information on any suspects.

