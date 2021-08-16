Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Toronto’s Polson Pier

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown waterfront area on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Polson and Cherry streets at around 9:38 p.m.
Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital via an emergency run.
Paramedics said the victim was in serious condition.
Police said there was a “large unruly crowd gathering.”
Investigators have not yet released information on any suspects.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments