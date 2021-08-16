Police on scene of early morning shooting in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth early Monday morning that sent a man to hospital with injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Farrell Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in #Dartmouth early this morning. pic.twitter.com/n6ykzYb10b — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say shortly after responding to the scene, a man entered a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Farrell Street is blocked to all traffic between Catherine Street and Windmill Road.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.