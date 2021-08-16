Police on scene of early morning shooting in Dartmouth

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth early Monday morning that sent a man to hospital with injuries.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Farrell Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police say shortly after responding to the scene, a man entered a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Farrell Street is blocked to all traffic between Catherine Street and Windmill Road.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
