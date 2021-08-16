Menu

Crime

Police on scene of early morning shooting in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 6:36 am
Halifax police View image in full screen
A Halifax Regional Police vehicle. Global News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth early Monday morning that sent a man to hospital with injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Farrell Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say shortly after responding to the scene, a man entered a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Farrell Street is blocked to all traffic between Catherine Street and Windmill Road.

Read more: Suspect sought after male wounded in Dartmouth, N.S. shooting

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

