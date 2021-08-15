Man injured after argument in Montreal park

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – A 46-year-old man sustained an upper body injury from a sharp object following an allegedly escalating argument in a park in downtown Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), an argument took place between the victim and a woman in Émilie-Gamelin Park, near the intersections of rue Saint-Hubert and boulevard Maisonneuve, at around 1:40 p.m. The conflict has turned badly for reasons as yet unknown.

The man was conscious at the time of his transport to a hospital center. The SPVM is awaiting the victim’s state of health, who works very little with the police. As for the suspect, she fled before the arrival of the patrollers.

The northeast portion of the green space is currently closed to the public in order to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances.