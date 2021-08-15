1 injured after Indigenous protest turns violent at Edmonton Catholic Church

Send this page to someone via email

A demonstration outside a Strathcona church in Edmonton turned violent Sunday morning.

A group of six First Nations demonstrators said they turned out to hear an apology from a priest at Our Lady Queen of Poland Catholic Church, located at 9906 83 Ave.

Elder Taz Augustine said they were there to hold the priest accountable for saying recently discovered unmarked Indigenous graves are a lie.

“We had a little demonstration, we had signs, and we were telling the congregation that their priest is a liar, so we brought out signs, and we brought out flags to honour the children of the unmarked graves so their voices can be heard.”

Augustine said things turned ugly when they tried to enter the church.

“We peacefully went into the front door, and when we entered into the front door, five or six men came running down the stairs and threw me against the wall and grappled with me and assaulted me,” she said.

“They grabbed the other people, and fists were flying, and they were throwing us out of the church and pushing us out of the church with their hands, and it was actually an assault on me and other people.”

Augustine said her arm was injured in the commotion.

Edmonton police are investigating but have not released information about charges.

Global News has reached out to church officials but calls have not been returned.

The group is planning another demonstration on Aug. 29 at St. Joseph’s Basilica.

“It just confirms to me that people need to understand that we are not going to shut up about this anymore,” she said.

“How do I feel about it? I’m even more pissed off. I’m even more incensed about this nonsense of people telling lies against the unmarked graves. I’m even more appalled that people who say they’re people of God are still attacking us and telling us we’re liars.”

