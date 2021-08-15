Man taken to custody after breaking into hospital in Saint John, causing damage

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man has been taken into custody after he broke into Horizon’s St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint John Sunday.

Saint John Police said they were responding to a report of windows being damaged on Paddock and Coburg Streets when just moments later, received a call of damage to the Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“Officers arrived to find a man had damaged several windows, made his way into the Horizon Health facility and caused extensive damage throughout the building,” police said in a statement.

In a release, Horizon New Brunswick said that the man broke in at 7:40 a.m. by breaking the window at the entrance.

“The individual broke multiple sprinkler heads, causing water to flow into the fourth floor where it entered into multiple rooms, including operating rooms, and flowed down the building,” the statement reads.

No patients or staff were involved.

Due to the damage, Horizon said it has temporarily closed its Urgent Care Centre until the glass is replaced and clean-up is complete.

“During this time, all patients and clients requiring urgent medical care are asked to seek treatment at another hospital,” said Horizon.

All scheduled appointments at the IV Day Hospital have been redirected to Horizon’s Saint John Regional Hospital, and those who are scheduled for surgery on Monday at St Joseph’s Hospital are being contacted.

Police said they will continue to investigate this incident.

