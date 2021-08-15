Human caused wildfire near Canmore under control, crews keeping watch over hotspots

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews have managed to get a handle on the wildfire burning just outside of Canmore.

The fire near Dead Man’s Flats is now considered “being held”, which means it’s not expected to grow.

The status of wildfire CWF-108, burning near Dead Man’s Flats, has been updated to “being held”, which means it is not expected to grow. It’s size has also been revised to six hectares. Firefighting crews continue to extinguish hotspots with the help of helicopters. #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/94EyYDoxG1 — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) August 14, 2021

The fire, which broke out just before 5 p.m. Aug. 13, burned 10 hectares of land within two hours and was classified as out of control.

The Trans-Canada was shut down in both directions for several hours Friday evening, but has since re-opened.

The fire is now about six hectares.

Investigators confirm it was caused by humans, but aren’t sure what exactly sparked it at this point.

Crews remain on scene, extinguishing hotspots with the help of helicopters.

Officials says the wildfire danger in the Calgary Forest Area remains extreme and all Albertans are asked to do their part and respect existing fire bans.