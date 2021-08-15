Human caused wildfire near Canmore under control, crews keeping watch over hotspots

Fire crews have managed to get a handle on the wildfire burning just outside of Canmore.
The fire near Dead Man’s Flats is now considered “being held”, which means it’s not expected to grow.
The fire, which broke out just before 5 p.m. Aug. 13, burned 10 hectares of land within two hours and was classified as out of control.
The Trans-Canada was shut down in both directions for several hours Friday evening, but has since re-opened.
The fire is now about six hectares.
Investigators confirm it was caused by humans, but aren’t sure what exactly sparked it at this point.
Crews remain on scene, extinguishing hotspots with the help of helicopters.
Officials says the wildfire danger in the Calgary Forest Area remains extreme and all Albertans are asked to do their part and respect existing fire bans.
