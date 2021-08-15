Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Human caused wildfire near Canmore under control, crews keeping watch over hotspots

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:27 pm
A large plume of smoke is seen coming from a grass fire along Highway 1 near Canmore, Atla., on Friday, Aug. 13. View image in full screen
A large plume of smoke is seen coming from a grass fire along Highway 1 near Canmore, Atla., on Friday, Aug. 13. Courtesy: Gordana Jacimovic

Fire crews have managed to get a handle on the wildfire burning just outside of Canmore.

The fire near Dead Man’s Flats is now considered “being held”, which means it’s not expected to grow.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire, which broke out just before 5 p.m. Aug. 13, burned 10 hectares of land within two hours and was classified as out of control.

Trending Stories

The Trans-Canada was shut down in both directions for several hours Friday evening, but has since re-opened.

The fire is now about six hectares.

Read more: B.C. wildfire officials ask travellers to avoid certain areas as next 72 hours are ‘critical’

Investigators confirm it was caused by humans, but aren’t sure what exactly sparked it at this point.

Crews remain on scene, extinguishing hotspots with the help of helicopters.

Officials says the wildfire danger in the Calgary Forest Area remains extreme and all Albertans are asked to do their part and respect existing fire bans.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta wildfire tagGrass Fire tagalberta fire tagCanmore fire tagCanmore fire highway closed tagCanmore grass fire tagCanmore grass fire Highway 1 closed tagDeadman's Flats fire tagDeadman's Flats grass fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers