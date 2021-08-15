1 dead and 2 taken to hospital after shooting outside Toronto apartment building, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died and two men have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a west-end Toronto apartment building Saturday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Martha Eaton Way, located near the intersection of Black Creek and Trethewey drives and a short distance away from the 12 Division station, just before 10:30 p.m.

According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, officers were called to the property after receiving reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

Police found a victim near a sidewalk just outside the building, but he died a short time later. Two other victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics in unknown condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

As of early Sunday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call officers at 416-808-2222.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Martha Eaton Way + Trethewey Dr

– police are on scene

– shooting occurred outside

– 2 men have been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– 1 person has been pronounced deceased

– this is now a homicide investigation#GO1543961

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 15, 2021