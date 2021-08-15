1 dead and 2 taken to hospital after shooting outside Toronto apartment building, police say

A person has died and two men have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a west-end Toronto apartment building Saturday night, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the building on Martha Eaton Way, located near the intersection of Black Creek and Trethewey drives and a short distance away from the 12 Division station, just before 10:30 p.m.
According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, officers were called to the property after receiving reports of multiple gunshots being heard.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
Police found a victim near a sidewalk just outside the building, but he died a short time later. Two other victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics in unknown condition.
The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
As of early Sunday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call officers at 416-808-2222.
Comments