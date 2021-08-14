SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Doug Barron eagles 18th to take lead in Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 14, 2021 8:09 pm
Pro golf returns to Calgary at the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic
The Shaw Charity Classic begins on Aug. 13 at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club. Sarah Offin has details.

CALGARY — Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.

“I hit the ball solid all day. I did make a bogey, but I still hit a good shot on the hole and I made bogey. I just didn’t get up and down. I’m fine where I’m at. I did look at the leaderboard going into 18. I wanted to be in the final group, so I think the only way, my only path to the final group was to make eagle, so I can’t believe I did it. That was pretty cool.”

Calgary chiropractor Dr. Mike Bhatt gives tips from SCC
Calgary chiropractor Dr. Mike Bhatt gives tips from SCC

Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.

Trending Stories

Brandt Jobe was 9 under after a 66. David McKenzie (64) and Ken Duke (67) were 8 under.

Read more: Shaw Charity Classic: Shaw donates $1M to support Alberta children’s charities

Canadian star Mike Weir, a stroke back after an opening 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.

The tournament is the first PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.

Canyon Meadows summer students caddying for the pros at Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows summer students caddying for the pros at Shaw Charity Classic

Robert Allenby had his second straight 71. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
