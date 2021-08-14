SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Teachers hold rally in Vancouver to call for stronger COVID-19 safety measures in schools

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. teachers concerned about returning to class with COVID-19 cases rising' B.C. teachers concerned about returning to class with COVID-19 cases rising
Surrey teacher Lizanne Foster is among a group of educators renewing their calls for stronger COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

With students set to return to classrooms next month, Surrey teachers held a rally on Saturday to renew calls for stronger COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

Surrey has been a COVID-19 hot spot in the past, and Lizanne Foster, a Surrey teacher who is part of the Safe Schools Coalition, said concern continues to grow among teachers and parents amid B.C.’s fourth wave.

Click to play video: 'Back-to-school COVID-19 safety' Back-to-school COVID-19 safety
Back-to-school COVID-19 safety

“If it’s possible at all to feel even more worried than we were last year, because the Delta variant is really a far more dangerous threat,” she said ahead of Saturday’s rally. “Last year we had some sense of what was needed in the classroom to keep us safe. But this year we have evidence of our experience about what’s needed.”

Trending Stories
The group is calling for better ventilation systems and remote learning options when classes return this fall. It is also calling for mandatory masks.

Read more: COVID-19: UBC faculty call for mandatory vaccinations, masks on campus

“We’re reading between the lines of everything that the public health officer says and we are really concerned that there’s not going to be a mask mandate,” Foster said.

BC Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring was among those in attendance at Saturday’s rally, which took place outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A handful of anti-maskers tried to disrupt the rally but were countered by the protesters.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
