COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 122 new cases, 63 more recoveries

Saskatchewan‘s COVID-19 active case count took another step closer to reaching 1,000 active cases on Saturday.

The provincial government announced 122 new cases and 63 more recoveries. Total confirmed cases in Saskatchewan are now at 51,162, while total recoveries are up to 49,618.

It brings the province’s active case count to 958, which is the highest it has been since June 8, 2021.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 97 or 8.1 per 100,000 population.

Four new cases were reported in the far northwest, three in the far north central, 20 in the far northeast, four in the northwest, 22 in the north central, four in the north east, 37 in Saskatoon, two in the central west, two in the central east, two in Regina, one in the southwest, eight in the south central, and 10 in the southeast.

The government added that nearly 37 per cent of new cases are people in the 20 to 39 age category.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Hospitalizations are at 77, with 67 people receiving inpatient care and 10 in ICUs. Of the 77 patients, 57 are patients who are not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,829 COVID-19 tests that were performed. The total is up to 984,425.

Saturday saw 2,562 COVID-19 doses administered, bringing the provincial total to 1,444,378. Some 674,499 residents are fully vaccinated.