Man remains in hospital after shooting in Edmonton core

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting at a residence along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood Friday.
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. after a weapons complaint.
When they arrived they found a man who had been shot.
He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say he remains in hospital, but are not releasing further details at this time.
