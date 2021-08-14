Man remains in hospital after shooting in Edmonton core

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting at a residence along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood Friday.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. after a weapons complaint.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say he remains in hospital, but are not releasing further details at this time.

