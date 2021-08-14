Menu

Crime

Suspicious Saskatoon garage fire results in $200K in damage

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 3:42 pm
Saskatoon firefighters were able to put out a garage fire that started from a recycling bin lit on fire. View image in full screen
Saskatoon firefighters were able to put out a garage fire that started from a recycling bin lit on fire. File / Global News

Saskatoon firefighters attended a garage fire on Saturday morning which has since been deemed suspicious by police.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it received a call regarding a structure fire just after 6 a.m. in the 900 block of Saskatchewan Crescent East.

Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed by the blaze.

Read more: Cause of Saskatoon house fire deemed electrical failure

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was a recycle bin that was lit on fire had spread to an attached garage.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Saskatoon police have taken over the investigation.

