Suspicious Saskatoon garage fire results in $200K in damage

Saskatoon firefighters attended a garage fire on Saturday morning which has since been deemed suspicious by police.
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it received a call regarding a structure fire just after 6 a.m. in the 900 block of Saskatchewan Crescent East.
Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed by the blaze.
A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was a recycle bin that was lit on fire had spread to an attached garage.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Damage is estimated at $200,000.
Saskatoon police have taken over the investigation.
