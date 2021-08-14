Edmonton’s Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market vendor makes 32,000 ‘quillows’

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton quilter has hit a major milestone with her cushy gig.

Marilyn Stevenson has been making and selling ‘quillows’ – a pillow that unfolds into a quilt – at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market for nearly 30 years.

This past week, Stevenson made her 32,000th quillow.

“I wanted to get to 20K and that was a long time ago — I had no idea I would still be doing this,” explained Stevenson, who’s known as “The Quillow Lady.”

“People say to me ‘how do you know that was the right number?’ Well, every week I’ve kept a running total and added on what I’ve sewed to my past totals, so I knew exactly when I hit 32,000.”

Before becoming a vendor at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, she sold her hand-made creations at the Spruce Grove Farmers’ Market for six years.

Stevenson has her quillow-making down to an art. She can make multiple at a time, but one takes her about an hour-and-a-half.

“I have the process down perfectly. I have it set up in the basement of my home,” she explained.

Stevenson said the quillows are doing very well, so she’ll continue to make them.

“I love to do what I do. I have a passion for my product, there’s always new material, so it keeps me excited about the business.”