Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 4 2021 8:07pm
01:32

Edmonton high school students sew masks for peers during COVID-19

Students at Edmonton’s Holy Trinity High School are taking a crash course in home economics. Morgan Black has more on some teens ensuring masks get to people who need them.

Advertisement

Video Home