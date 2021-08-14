Muslimfest returning to London, Ont. following tragic vehicle attack

Send this page to someone via email

The second annual Muslimfest is returning to London, Ont., this Sunday with the message of connecting the community now stronger than ever.

This year’s Muslimfest will be the first since the June 6 vehicle attack, where four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police have alleged as a hate-motivated crime.

The imam of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario says he hopes the event will give Londoners a sense of togetherness.

“This event demonstrates that all members of the London community will come together, celebrate together and show that love and togetherness prevails over hatred,” said Munir El-Kassem.

“We don’t claim that it will be easy but we have to continue,” he continued. “The march that was done after the tragic event in early June demonstrated that we can do it.”

Muslimfest is taking place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

“There will be artists performing throughout the (day), there will be a fun village for children, vendors and food,” El-Kassem said.

“Even though it’s called Muslimfest, everybody is welcome … Through togetherness and having fun, we want to show that people can still continue to live in peace and harmony.”

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

COVID-19 protocols for outdoor events will be in place.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs