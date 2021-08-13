Photos show hazy smoky skies across Lower Mainland, air quality is at its worst

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the B.C. Interior have been dealing with smoky skies for weeks but the haze has now reached the Lower Mainland and air quality is at its worst.

Photos from across the region show thick smoke in the air, an orange glow around the sun and even ash falling on cars and gardens.

At the Chilliwack Airport, all general aviation traffic was grounded due to the thick smoky conditions.

An air quality advisory continues to be in place for the region as the air quality health index from Horseshoe Bay to Hope is now at a 10+, meaning there is a very high health risk due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

No fly.

But you can still get pie.

Chilliwack Airport general aviation traffic grounded due to #bcwildfire smoke.

But, thankfully, the airport’s popular cafe remains open.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/OZJSfCHfNj — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 13, 2021

Anyone with underlying health risks should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor activities.

Everyone should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if symptoms of coughing or throat irritation are present.

The current weather forecast indicates hot temperatures Friday and Saturday.

It is expected the smoke could start to clear Sunday evening and into Monday.

View image in full screen Hazy smoky skies seen in Burnaby on Friday. Miranda Fatur / Global News

The City of Vancouver is bringing in a couple of new measures to try and help people keep cool over the next few days.

For the first time ever, the Park Board is opening the Mount Pleasant community centre as an overnight cooling centre.

There are three other overnight cooling centres being opened by the city including the Gathering Place where pets are allowed.

🌫‼️Air quality in #Burnaby vs. #Abbotsford Be careful if your outside in the Valley today and avoid strenuous activity #bcwildfires #smoke pic.twitter.com/djz4VGop96 — Darya Zargar (@daryazargar) August 13, 2021

–With files from Janet Brown