Health

19 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 4:49 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday, bringing the local total up to 12,487, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 20 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,128, including 53 cases that are active.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines made mandatory for all Georgian College students, staff

Five of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Essa, two are in Innisfil, two are in Midland and two are in Oro-Medonte.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Muskoka Lakes, Severn, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and two are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

Of the region’s total 12,487 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,139 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 510 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 554,472, including 9,416 deaths.

