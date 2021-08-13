COVID-19: Waterloo Region hits 75% fully vaccinated milestone

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says 75 per cent of all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While its distribution task force is celebrating the achievement, the region said on Friday that greater vaccine uptake is still required.

“We recognize that higher vaccination rates are needed, especially since the more infectious Delta variant has become prevalent in Waterloo Region,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said.

“Those who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Taking public health precautions and getting vaccinated are the best tools we have to beat COVID-19.”

The region said the 75 per cent vaccination rate is a minimum target set by both the province and its task force.

Currently, just over 83.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have at least one dose of vaccine and anyone still requiring a second dose is encouraged to get it as soon as possible.

More information on getting vaccinated in Waterloo can be found on the region’s website.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph surpassed 75 per cent fully vaccinated on Thursday with 82.5 per cent having received at least one dose of vaccine.

