Health

COVID-19: Waterloo Region hits 75% fully vaccinated milestone

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'More employers mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination' More employers mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination
From Canadian universities to sports stadiums, more employers are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Earlier in the pandemic, vaccine mandates were viewed as legally risky. Anne Gaviola explains what's changed since then.

Waterloo Region says 75 per cent of all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While its distribution task force is celebrating the achievement, the region said on Friday that greater vaccine uptake is still required.

Read more: University of Guelph mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

“We recognize that higher vaccination rates are needed, especially since the more infectious Delta variant has become prevalent in Waterloo Region,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said.

“Those who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Taking public health precautions and getting vaccinated are the best tools we have to beat COVID-19.”

The region said the 75 per cent vaccination rate is a minimum target set by both the province and its task force.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated' COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated

Currently, just over 83.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have at least one dose of vaccine and anyone still requiring a second dose is encouraged to get it as soon as possible.

Read more: Canada to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all federal workers by fall

More information on getting vaccinated in Waterloo can be found on the region’s website.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph surpassed 75 per cent fully vaccinated on Thursday with 82.5 per cent having received at least one dose of vaccine.

