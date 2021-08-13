Man, 46, dead in single-vehicle crash in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 46-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the collision near Plains and Fischer Hallman roads just before 9 p.m.

Police said a black 2017 Hyundai travelling east on Plains Road left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified by police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

