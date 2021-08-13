Man, 46, dead in single-vehicle crash in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 46-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Kitchener on Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to the collision near Plains and Fischer Hallman roads just before 9 p.m.
Police said a black 2017 Hyundai travelling east on Plains Road left the road and hit a tree.
Trending Stories
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified by police.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Bail hearing for teen accused in deadly Vaughan crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments