Canada

Man, 46, dead in single-vehicle crash in Kitchener: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 9:36 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 46-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the collision near Plains and Fischer Hallman roads just before 9 p.m.

Police said a black 2017 Hyundai travelling east on Plains Road left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified by police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

