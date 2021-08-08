Menu

Canada

95-year-old Guelph resident killed in Puslinch, Ont., crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 10:19 am
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. View image in full screen
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a 95-year-old Guelph resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch, Ont., on Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Watson and Maltby roads at 4:15 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle heading south collided with a vehicle that was eastbound.

Read more: Man in 40s critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in North York

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified as William Irving, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle was a 49-year-old Stoney Creek resident who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

