95-year-old Guelph resident killed in Puslinch, Ont., crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a 95-year-old Guelph resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch, Ont., on Friday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Watson and Maltby roads at 4:15 p.m.
Officers said a vehicle heading south collided with a vehicle that was eastbound.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified as William Irving, died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle was a 49-year-old Stoney Creek resident who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
