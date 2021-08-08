95-year-old Guelph resident killed in Puslinch, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 95-year-old Guelph resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch, Ont., on Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Watson and Maltby roads at 4:15 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle heading south collided with a vehicle that was eastbound.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified as William Irving, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle was a 49-year-old Stoney Creek resident who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

