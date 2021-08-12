Forge FC dump El Salvador’s C.D. FAS 3-1 in first leg of Concacaf League match-up

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC have a two-goal advantage after the first game in their Concacaf League preliminary round match-up with El Salvador’s C.D. FAS following a 3-1 win on Thursday night.

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions got goals from midfielders Tristan Borges and David Choinière as well as forward Mo Babouli to take the first game in the two-match aggregate tie in San Salvador.

Forge’s win came without manager Bobby Smyrniotis and captain Kyle Bekker, who were serving suspensions for red cards during a Concacaf Champions League play-in match against Marathon in 2020.

Thursday’s game was to be Forge’s home leg, originally set for Tim Horton’s field.

Ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions saw the match moved to the the the Estadio Cuscatlán.

The second leg of the series is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the same venue.

The winner of the two-game series moves to the Round of 16 versus Panama’s Club Atletico Independiente.

