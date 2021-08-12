Menu

Sports

Forge FC dump El Salvador’s C.D. FAS 3-1 in first leg of Concacaf League match-up

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:26 pm
Midfielder Tristan Borges celebrates Forge FC's second goal during a Concacaf League match Thursday in San Salvador. The 3-1 win over CD FAS gives the CPL champs a two-goal lead going into the second leg of the series. View image in full screen
Midfielder Tristan Borges celebrates Forge FC's second goal during a Concacaf League match Thursday in San Salvador. The 3-1 win over CD FAS gives the CPL champs a two-goal lead going into the second leg of the series. @Concacaf

Forge FC have a two-goal advantage after the first game in their Concacaf League preliminary round match-up with El Salvador’s C.D. FAS following a 3-1 win on Thursday night.

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions got goals from midfielders Tristan Borges and David Choinière as well as forward Mo Babouli to take the first game in the two-match aggregate tie in San Salvador.

Forge’s win came without manager Bobby Smyrniotis and captain Kyle Bekker, who were serving suspensions for red cards during a Concacaf Champions League play-in match against Marathon in 2020.

Read more: ‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian soccer captain on Olympic final penalties

Thursday’s game was to be Forge’s home leg, originally set for Tim Horton’s field.

Ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions saw the match moved to the the the Estadio Cuscatlán.

The second leg of the series is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the same venue.

The winner of the two-game series moves to the Round of 16 versus Panama’s Club Atletico Independiente.

Click to play video: 'B.C. soccer player Julia Grosso arrives home after Tokyo Olympics gold-medal team win' B.C. soccer player Julia Grosso arrives home after Tokyo Olympics gold-medal team win
B.C. soccer player Julia Grosso arrives home after Tokyo Olympics gold-medal team win
