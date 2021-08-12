Menu

Heat warning issued for Alberta with 30C temps in the forecast

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'UN climate change report warns climate crisis is worsening' UN climate change report warns climate crisis is worsening
Greg Flato of Environment and Climate Change Canada discusses the details of a UN report that warns the world is on the verge of a man-made climate crisis.

Alberta is under yet another heat warning as people gear up for another summer weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, which issued the warnings at 3:30 p.m., “a hot weekend is on the way for most of Alberta.”

Read more: Alberta continues to set records during hot, smoky summer

“Portions of northwestern and central Alberta will see daytime highs near 30 degrees with lows near 14 degrees Celsius starting on Friday,” the weather agency said.

“The warm air will then spread across portions of southern and eastern Alberta through the weekend before cooler temperatures move over the province on Monday.”

Communities and cities covered by the warning included Calgary, Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.

Click to play video: 'Heat wave, lack of rain leads to continued deterioration: Alberta crop report' Heat wave, lack of rain leads to continued deterioration: Alberta crop report
Heat wave, lack of rain leads to continued deterioration: Alberta crop report – Aug 1, 2021

Visitors and residents are being advised to do what they can to avoid the “extreme heat,” and schedule their outdoor activities for cooler times of the day.

To keep themselves, and others, safe in the high temps, people are also advised to:

  • Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible
  • Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
  • Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” officials said.

Read more: ‘Historic heat wave’ coming to B.C., Alberta: Environment Canada

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

