Canada

Camper killed by fallen tree at Lake Minnewanka campground: EMS

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 7:30 pm
A man was killed after a tree fell on him in a campground near Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park. View image in full screen
A man was killed after a tree fell on him in a campground near Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park. Getty Images

A man was killed in a campground at Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park early Thursday morning.

According to Alberta EMS, a tree fell on the man.

Paramedics were called to the campground at about 12:45 a.m. and pronounced him dead at the scene.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding the fallen tree, as well as safety at campgrounds in the Lake Minnewanka area, Parks Canada would only confirm someone had died, and referred all other inquiries to the Alberta RCMP.

In an emailed statement, RCMP said just after midnight, “one of the users at the Minnewanka campground suffered an injury and was declared deceased at the scene,” and that the death was not considered to be suspicious.

Parks Canada did not respond to Global News’ follow up questions before publishing time.

