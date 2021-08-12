Andrew Copp re-signs for 1 year with the Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Copp and the Winnipeg Jets will not be going down the road once travelled.

The veteran forward avoided the possibility of a second arbitration hearing with the hockey team by signing a one year contract for US$3.64-million. The 27 year old Ann Arbor, Michigan native is coming off a career season of 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in just 55 games during the pandemic shortened season.

Copp’s signing leaves Winnipeg in a position of having to trim about US$500,000 from their current roster. Just the day before, the Jets agreed to a four year, US$23.5-million deal with defenseman Neal Pionk that carries an Average Annual Value of US$5.875-million.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration with defenseman Neal Pionk

It is likely defenseman Sami Niku will be waived to take his US@725,000 off the payroll.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old Finnish blueliner’s days with the organization seem to be numbered with the off-season additions of Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt, not to mention the emergence of Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, and Dylan Samberg, who have all moved ahead of the one-time AHL Defenseman of the Year on the Jets depth chart.

Another consideration to clear off some much-needed cap space would be to have Nathan Beaulieu at least start the season with the Manitoba Moose. But those decisions are all about a month-to-six-weeks away from needing to be made.

Copp and the Jets were scheduled to go behind closed doors on Aug. 26, just a little over two years after the two sides had originally butted heads in what was a contentious process on July 20/19 where the arbitrator eventually awarded the player a two-year deal with an AAV of US$2.28-million.

Copp will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

17:21 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Stastny Interview – July 27 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Stastny Interview – July 27 – Jul 27, 2021

Advertisement