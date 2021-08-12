Nova Scotia health-care system under Liberals ‘complete failure’: Tory leader

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Tory Leader Tim Houston is calling the province’s health-care system a “complete failure” after a Halifax-area man in his 80s waited three hours for an ambulance earlier this week.

Houston told reporters today years of inaction from Liberal governments led to 86-year-old Ross O’Brien being left on his driveway in Dartmouth, N.S., with a broken hip while he waited for emergency services.

The Progressive Conservatives have made health care their main election issue, attacking the Liberals for a shortage of doctors, nurses and long-term care beds across the province.

Houston says his plan to improve the health-care system involves $430 million in new spending.

Included in that amount is $206 million for primary care.

The Nova Scotia 41st general election is to take place Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.