Politics

Nova Scotia health-care system under Liberals ‘complete failure’: Tory leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. seeing rise in temporary emergency departments closures' N.S. seeing rise in temporary emergency departments closures
The list for those in need of a family doctor in Nova Scotia continues to grow and as of July the list sat at just over 69 thousand people. As the province deals with doctor shortages it is also seeing a rise in temporary closures at emergency departments in rural communities. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia Tory Leader Tim Houston is calling the province’s health-care system a “complete failure” after a Halifax-area man in his 80s waited three hours for an ambulance earlier this week.

Houston told reporters today years of inaction from Liberal governments led to 86-year-old Ross O’Brien being left on his driveway in Dartmouth, N.S., with a broken hip while he waited for emergency services.

The Progressive Conservatives have made health care their main election issue, attacking the Liberals for a shortage of doctors, nurses and long-term care beds across the province.

Read more: N.S. election: Poll suggests tightening race as Liberal support drops

Houston says his plan to improve the health-care system involves $430 million in new spending.

Included in that amount is $206 million for primary care.

The Nova Scotia 41st general election is to take place Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
