Grafton man arrested following afternoon stabbing in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Grafton, Ont., man faces charges following a stabbing in Cobourg on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of James and John streets in the town’s south end near the downtown.

Police located a man with stab wound injuries. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in serious condition but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot but was located a short distance away.

Jesse Hall, 28, of Grafton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said Thursday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Maguire at 905-372-6821 ext. 2276, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

It was the second incident on Wednesday after police around 5 a.m. found an injured man in the area of Division and Munroe streets. Police say he was struck by an object.