Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grafton man arrested following afternoon stabbing in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:36 am
Cobourg Police Service made an arrest in a reported stabbing on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service made an arrest in a reported stabbing on Wednesday afternoon. Global News Peterborough file

A Grafton, Ont., man faces charges following a stabbing in Cobourg on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of James and John streets in the town’s south end near the downtown.

Police located a man with stab wound injuries. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in serious condition but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Injured, bleeding man found in Cobourg: police

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot but was located a short distance away.

Jesse Hall, 28, of Grafton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with probation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said Thursday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Maguire at 905-372-6821 ext. 2276, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

It was the second incident on Wednesday after police around 5 a.m. found an injured man in the area of Division and Munroe streets. Police say he was struck by an object.

Click to play video: 'Man who murdered Montreal teen using ‘faint hope clause’ to seek early release' Man who murdered Montreal teen using ‘faint hope clause’ to seek early release
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagCobourg tagCobourg Police Service tagCobourg crime tagGrafton tagJames Street tagCobourg stabbing tagJohn Sstreet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers