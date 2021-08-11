Menu

Comments

Crime

Injured, bleeding man found in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 5:00 pm
The Cobourg Police Service say a man was found bleeding early Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service say a man was found bleeding early Wednesday. File

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a man was found covered in blood early Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers received a report of a man found bleeding in the area of Division and Munroe streets.

Officers found a man with an injury to the left side of his face. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Read more: Cobourg man charged with assaulting resident, police officer

Police say their investigation revealed the victim had been struck by an unknown object.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police stated Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with security cameras or dash cameras to review footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Egas, at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

