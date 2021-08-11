Injured, bleeding man found in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a man was found covered in blood early Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers received a report of a man found bleeding in the area of Division and Munroe streets.

Officers found a man with an injury to the left side of his face. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Police say their investigation revealed the victim had been struck by an unknown object.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police stated Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with security cameras or dash cameras to review footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Egas, at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.