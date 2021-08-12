SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT


Health

Ontario adds $2.2B in COVID-19 spending to prepare for uncertainty around variants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Budget 2021-22: Provincial deficit projected to be $33.1 B' Ontario Budget 2021-22: Provincial deficit projected to be $33.1 B
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy on Wednesday revealed the provincial budget for 2021-22, projecting a deficit of $33.1 billion for the year, with the province saying it will take until 2029 to balance the books. – Mar 24, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is putting an additional $2.2 billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released the province’s 2021-22 first quarter finances today, and says it’s important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.

Read more: Ontario watchdog says province spent $10.3B less than planned during last fiscal year

Revenue projections are $2.9 billion higher than in the budget, due to stronger economic growth and increased transfers from the federal government.

The deficit projection is being revised by $700 million, down to $32.4 billion.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says surgical backlog will take more than 3.5 years to clear

Bethlenfalvy didn’t specify what the $2.2 billion in new spending would go toward, saying it’s available for the government to use to protect people’s health and the economy as needed.

The increased revenues include $1.9 billion from the federal government and another approximately $1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
