Canada

Cineplex reports $103.7M loss despite rise in revenue as theatres reopened in Q2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 9:39 am
Click to play video: 'Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club' Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club
Entertainment companies are looking for ways to get moviegoers back into theatres, after the pandemic kept people at home. Ross Lord reports on the new club that Cineplex, Canada's largest cinema chain, is launching.

Cineplex Inc. lost $103.7 million in its second quarter as it was able to open more theatres as provinces began to reduce mandatory closures and ease capacity restrictions.

CEO Ellis Jacob says that as of July 17 all of the company’s theatres and entertainment venues were open.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to $1.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $98.9 million or $1.56 per diluted share a year ago.

Read more: Cineplex unveils subscription CineClub, offering free movies, perks and discounts

Revenue was $64.9 million, up from $22 million in the same quarter last year.

The overall increase came as box office revenue totalled $12.5 million in the quarter compared with a nominal amount a year ago when the company had just six theatres open in Alberta in June 2020. Food service revenue climbed to nearly $13.3 million, up from nearly $3.3 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, media revenue rose to $9.4 million compared with $8.1 million in the same quarter last year, while amusement revenue increased to $22.2 million, up from $3.7 million. Other revenue increased to $7.6 million from $7.1 million a year ago.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
