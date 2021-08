Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in Kingston were securing the scene of a chemical spill Thursday morning.

According to Kingston police, the spill occurred around 7 a.m. inside a business on McAdoos Lane.

One person was sent to hospital to be assessed following the spill.

The Ministry of Labour and Kingston Fire and Rescue are investigating the incident.

More to come.

