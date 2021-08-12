Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou caused HSBC risk, government lawyers will argue at extradition hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 9:09 am
WATCH: Canada's relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor.

Government lawyers are expected to argue Thursday that an international bank risked losses due to the alleged misrepresentations by one of Huawei‘s most senior executives.

Meng Wanzhou, who is the Chinese telecom giant’s CFO and daughter of the company’s founder, is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges that both she and the company deny.

Read more: Meng accused of ‘commercial dishonesty’ as extradition case enters final stage

Thursday is the second day of formal arguments in her extradition hearing, which is unfolding more than two-and-a-half years after her arrest at Vancouver’s airport soured Canada’s relationship with China.

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s control of another company during a 2013 presentation, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions in Iran.

Lawyers argue for stay as extradition hearing starts for Meng Wanzhou

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, are trying to convince the judge that American prosecutors have provided enough evidence to support a case against her, while Meng’s team has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Her long-awaited extradition hearing is proceeding as courts in China prosecute Canadians whose sentencing or detentions are widely seen as retaliation for her arrest.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
