Canada

Vaccine passport will help Canada’s travel, tourism industries: airline association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 7:17 am
Click to play video: 'Vaccine passports set to launch this fall to help Canadians travel overseas' Vaccine passports set to launch this fall to help Canadians travel overseas
WATCH: Vaccine passports set to launch this fall to help Canadians travel overseas.

Canada’s airline association says it’s pleased to see the federal government implementing a vaccine passport for international travel.

Mike McNaney, president and CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada, said a standardized digital certification of vaccine status is critical to restart the country’s travel and tourism sectors.

Read more: Canada getting vaccine passport for international travel

The federal government announced the passport system Wednesday, saying it’s intended to certify Canadians who choose to travel abroad.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the digital pass will include data on the type of vaccine received, and the dates and location they were given.

Read more: Provinces divided on making use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Here’s why

The news comes after the government scrapped quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers earlier this summer.

McNaney said he hopes all governments will work together to ensure that a fall release date for vaccine passports will be met.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
