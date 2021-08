Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Lasalle Causeway will be closed in both directions this weekend for repair work.

According to Public Services and Procurement Canada, the work will begin Saturday at midnight and finish Monday at 6 a.m.

Although vehicles will not be able to cross the bridge, cyclists and pedestrians will still have access.

Marine traffic will also be unaffected.

