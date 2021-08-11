Menu

Canada

Edmonton man celebrates 40 years working for Goodwill

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton man celebrates 40 years working for Goodwill' Edmonton man celebrates 40 years working for Goodwill
WATCH: It’s an incredible achievement for one Edmonton man. He's celebrating 40 years with Goodwill; a rare milestone for any employee. Nicole Stillger has his story.

He’s known as the “Mayor of Goodwill.”

On Wednesday, surrounded by his colleagues, Andre Molik marked a rare milestone: 40 years on the job.

“I love it. I love this company,” Molik said.

“It’s just amazing that I’ve stayed this long.”

Read more: Edmonton woman with disability hopes to get stolen customized van back

Molik started at Goodwill as an apprentice in 1979 when he was 19 years old.

Two years later, he became an employee and would eventually spend most of his time in the commercial services division.

“Everybody treats me with respect that’s what I love the most,” he said.

“They care — they care so much about me and everybody else here.”

Molik was born with cerebral palsy and a learning disability, but it hasn’t slowed his success.

“He’s been a tremendous asset,” said Doug Roxburgh, brand integrity manager for Goodwill.

“He has literally had his hands on everything since 1981. He knows this place way better than I do — I mean, he could run the joint.”

Roxburgh described Molik as passionate.

“Just has such a smile and infectious personality — that positivity resonates and it just makes you feel better about your day,” Roxburgh said.

Since 1963, Goodwill has become one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in Alberta, with about 30 per cent of the workforce having a disability.

“Within our commercial services division where Andre works through ‘Goodwill at Work’ — this entire department of about 12-15 individuals is run entirely by people with disabilities,” Roxburgh explained.

As for Molik, he’s not planning on going anywhere.

“As long as my health is good I want to keep on working here,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
