Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Tyler Benson to one-year deal

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted August 11, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers trade fan-favourite Ethan Bear to Carolina Hurricanes' Edmonton Oilers trade fan-favourite Ethan Bear to Carolina Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers have traded a beloved member of the team: defenceman Ethan Bear is headed to the Carolina Hurricanes. As Morgan Black reports, the move is going to leave a big hole in the hearts of many fans — particularly in the Indigenous community. – Jul 28, 2021

Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler Benson has a new one-year, two-way contract with the club. It has an average annual value of $750,000.

Benson, 23, had 36 points in 36 games last season for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Prior to that, while the North American leagues were paused by the pandemic, Benson played 15 games in Switzerland and had 19 points.

Read more: Defenceman Darnell Nurse signs 8-year extension with Edmonton Oilers

“Just being to be able (to have) the season in Switzerland, I think I was able to work on my individual skills over there, my skating and everything like that.

“I felt faster this year. I felt stronger on the ice,” explained Benson.

Story continues below advertisement

He played in seven games with the Oilers in the 2019/20 season and had one assist in seven games. He’s hoping to make the jump to being a full-time NHLer in the season ahead.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to 3-year contract

“It’s been good over the years, seeing a lot of my teammates and good friends make the jump to the NHL,” Benson said. “I’m happy for them. I feel like I’m ready to make that jump as well and join them.

Benson was drafted 32nd overall in 2016. The Edmonton native played for Vancouver in the WHL.

