Edmonton Oilers sign forward Tyler Benson to one-year deal

Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler Benson has a new one-year, two-way contract with the club. It has an average annual value of $750,000.

Benson, 23, had 36 points in 36 games last season for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Prior to that, while the North American leagues were paused by the pandemic, Benson played 15 games in Switzerland and had 19 points.

“Just being to be able (to have) the season in Switzerland, I think I was able to work on my individual skills over there, my skating and everything like that.

"I was ready to go once our season started in Bakersfield.

“I felt faster this year. I felt stronger on the ice,” explained Benson.

He played in seven games with the Oilers in the 2019/20 season and had one assist in seven games. He’s hoping to make the jump to being a full-time NHLer in the season ahead.

“It’s been good over the years, seeing a lot of my teammates and good friends make the jump to the NHL,” Benson said. “I’m happy for them. I feel like I’m ready to make that jump as well and join them.

"I think this is the year for me. I feel ready."

Benson was drafted 32nd overall in 2016. The Edmonton native played for Vancouver in the WHL.