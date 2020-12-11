Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler Benson keeps sharp in Switzerland

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Benson’s gig in Switzerland comes with some perks.

“The scenery is beautiful. I can see mountains out my window right now.”

His team is based just outside of Zurich.

“It’s been different. The language that guys speak in my dressing room mainly is German. It’s been a little tougher to communicate,” explained Benson. “They do speak a lot of English as well, and the coach does on the ice.”

From a hockey standpoint, Benson has to adjust to the European ice surface, which is 15 feet wider than an NHL rink.

“It’s less physical. A lot more puck possession. For entries, you don’t have to dump it in as much,” Benson said.

When the NHL sets a date for the new season, Benson will head back to Edmonton for training camp. He’s likely to start the season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. He had 36 points in 47 games with the Condors last season. Along the way, he made his NHL debut and had one assist in seven games.

Drafted 32nd overall in 2016, the Oilers are hoping he can provide depth offence as his career progresses.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m just over a point a game (in the Swiss League). Offensively, I’m doing just fine,” said Benson. “I’m trying to keep working hard and keep improving.”

For now, Benson focuses on enjoying the experience in Switzerland. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic limits attendance at games, he has been able to get a small taste of European hockey fans.

“You have a couple of fans sitting behind the net banging on the drums. They don’t stop.”