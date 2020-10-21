Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Kris Russell to extension

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2020 6:05 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the NHL and the Edmonton Oilers.

Defenceman Kris Russell has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Russell, 33, has one year left on a four-year, $16-million contract that he signed in the summer of 2017. His new deal runs through the 2021/22 season and is worth $1.25 million.

Read more: Tyson Barrie signs 1-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

Russell has spent the last four seasons with the Oilers, posting 59 points in 273 games. He’s perennially one of the NHL leaders in blocked shots. Since 2005/06, he has the fourth-most blocks in the league with 1,901.

During his career, Russell has played 846 games with Edmonton, Columbus, Calgary, Dallas, and St. Louis.

