Edmonton Oilers sign Kris Russell to extension

Defenceman Kris Russell has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Russell, 33, has one year left on a four-year, $16-million contract that he signed in the summer of 2017. His new deal runs through the 2021/22 season and is worth $1.25 million.

Russell has spent the last four seasons with the Oilers, posting 59 points in 273 games. He’s perennially one of the NHL leaders in blocked shots. Since 2005/06, he has the fourth-most blocks in the league with 1,901.

During his career, Russell has played 846 games with Edmonton, Columbus, Calgary, Dallas, and St. Louis.

