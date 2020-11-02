Edmonton Oilers sign forward Dominik Kahun to 1-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract worth $975,000.

“I’m very excited to join the Oilers. I hope we can start playing as soon as possible,” said Kahun.

Kahun, 25, had 12 goals and 19 assists in 56 games last season. He played 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded for Buffalo on Feb. 24. He became an unrestricted free agent in October after not getting a qualifying offer from the Sabres.

In 2018/19, his first NHL season, he had 37 points in 82 games for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kahun was born in the Czech Republic but grew up primarily in Germany. He’s played for Germany internationally on several occasions and has a relationship with Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, who is also German.

“We have a lot of contact,” said Kahun. “When there was a thing about Edmonton, we started talking a lot. He for sure helped me with that. I’m glad for that.”

Kahun shoots left and can play all three forward positions.