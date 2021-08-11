Severn man drowns after going swimming on MacLean Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 71-year-old Severn, Ont., man has drowned after going swimming on MacLean Lake on Monday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police were notified of a swimmer who hadn’t returned.

Read more: Body pulled from Muskoka lake confirmed to be missing cottager

When officers arrived, there were people in kayaks, on personal watercraft and in the water searching for the man.

As the OPP marine unit arrived at the scene, civilian searchers found the man and brought him to shore, where he was attended to by Simcoe County paramedics.

The swimmer was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Advertisement