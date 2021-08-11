Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Severn man drowns after going swimming on MacLean Lake

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 2:15 pm
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, police were notified of a swimmer who hadn't returned to shore on Lake MacLean in Severn. View image in full screen
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, police were notified of a swimmer who hadn't returned to shore on Lake MacLean in Severn. Global News Peterborough file

A 71-year-old Severn, Ont., man has drowned after going swimming on MacLean Lake on Monday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police were notified of a swimmer who hadn’t returned.

Read more: Body pulled from Muskoka lake confirmed to be missing cottager

When officers arrived, there were people in kayaks, on personal watercraft and in the water searching for the man.

As the OPP marine unit arrived at the scene, civilian searchers found the man and brought him to shore, where he was attended to by Simcoe County paramedics.

Trending Stories

The swimmer was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race' Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Simcoe County tagSevern tagSevern news tagSevern drowning tagMacLean Lake tagMacLean Lake drowning tagSevern MacLean Lake tagSimcoe County drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers