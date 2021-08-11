Menu

Canada

Body pulled from Muskoka lake confirmed to be missing cottager

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 11:39 am
Ian Walker, 56, was at a Wiancko Road cottage with family when he set out in a canoe on the lake during the early morning hours of July 29. View image in full screen
Police handout

Ontario’s Officer of the Chief Coroner has confirmed that a body pulled from Sparrow Lake in Muskoka on Aug. 1 was a Toronto man who was missing from a cottage.

Ian Walker, 56, was at a Wiancko Road cottage with family when he set out in a canoe on the lake during the morning hours of July 29.

Read more: Police search for missing Toronto canoeist in Muskoka

His canoe was found some distance away in Sparrow Lake, close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge, but with no sign of Walker.

On the afternoon of Aug. 1, search divers located a body in Sparrow Lake, though the person’s identity couldn’t be confirmed until a post-mortem exam was finished.

Police suspect no foul play.

