Manitoba youth catch-up vaccine appointments now available at COVID-19 vaccine supersites

The Manitoba youth immunization catch-up program is now taking appointments at many COVID-19 vaccine supersites for other immunizations.

With demand slowing considerably for COVID-19 vaccines, the province is now using that immunization infrastructure to hand out shots for HPV, hepatitis B and many more. Young people who didn't get these shots at school can book supersite appointments now, online or on the phone. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) August 11, 2021

Many of these vaccines are typically offered to youths during routine school-based immunizations, which were put on pause due to the pandemic.

Catch-up appointments will be available beginning the week of Aug. 23. More information will be emailed to parents as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines are still being offered at the supersites, and children aged 12 and up are eligible for their first or second dose.

Officials say a total of 1,844,193 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

All supersites are open with adjusted hours and offering walk-in services as well as appointments.

To date, 2,435,630 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

