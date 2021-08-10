Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police search for missing woman with medical condition

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 7:28 pm
Calgary police are looking for help finding 63-year-old Wanda Wong. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for help finding 63-year-old Wanda Wong. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen on Monday and suffers from a medical condition.

According to police, 63-year-old Wanda Wong, whose legal name is Yu Yu Huang, was last seen with a man in a wheelchair in Chinatown near Centre Street and 3 Avenue S.E. at about noon.

Wong is described as having a slim build, is about 5’1″ tall, has short black and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hat, blue wind jacket or winter jacket and dark grey pants.

Trending Stories

Wong only speaks Cantonese, police said.

“Police are concerned for her welfare and are looking to locate her as quickly as possible,” officials said.

Anyone who has seen Wong is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagmissing person tagMissing Woman tagcalgary missing woman tagCalgary missing woman Chinatown tagCalgary police missing woman tagCalgary police search for missing woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers