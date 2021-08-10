Calgary police search for missing woman with medical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen on Monday and suffers from a medical condition.

According to police, 63-year-old Wanda Wong, whose legal name is Yu Yu Huang, was last seen with a man in a wheelchair in Chinatown near Centre Street and 3 Avenue S.E. at about noon.

Wong is described as having a slim build, is about 5’1″ tall, has short black and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hat, blue wind jacket or winter jacket and dark grey pants.

Wong only speaks Cantonese, police said.

“Police are concerned for her welfare and are looking to locate her as quickly as possible,” officials said.

Anyone who has seen Wong is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement