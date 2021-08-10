Menu

Canada

Belleville city councillor at home recovering after sudden illness before council meeting

By Megan King Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:17 pm
Mayor Mitch Panciuk says Carole Feeney was released from Belleville General Hospital early Tuesday morning and it at home recovering. View image in full screen
Mayor Mitch Panciuk says Carole Feeney was released from Belleville General Hospital early Tuesday morning and it at home recovering. Global News

Belleville, Ont.’s, Monday city council meeting was cut short due to the sudden illness of one of its councillors, Carol Feeney.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk provided an update on the health condition of the city councillor Tuesday, a day after the meeting ended abruptly.

He says Feeney was released from Belleville General Hospital early Tuesday morning, and is at home resting comfortably.

Read more: Belleville council appoints election runner-up Carol Feeney to fill vacant seat

Feeney was taken to hospital by ambulance Monday afternoon just before a city council meeting, due to an unspecified medical emergency.

Panciuk offered his thanks to everyone for their well wishes, and expressed that all of city council is looking forward to Feeney’s return.

Feeney is the newest member of council. She was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy.

