Belleville council appoints election runner-up Carol Feeney to fill vacant seat

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville city council has already filled a seat left vacant only two weeks ago.

Monday, council voted to have Carol Feeney replace Ryan Williams’ place on council. Williams stepped down on March 31 to run for the federal Conservatives if an election comes to pass.

Read more: Belleville councillor resigns to run for federal Conservatives

Feeney, the executive director of the Quinte Arts Council, was the next runner-up in the last municipal election and was chosen to take his spot.

“Belleville is my home town and I am pleased to have this opportunity to serve,” Feeney said Tuesday at her swearing-in ceremony.

“As a woman of maturity, I sincerely hope that I can encourage young women from all aspects of life to seek involvement in our community,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Feeney already sits on the local transit committee and library board.

This is the second time in recent months Belleville politicians have filled a vacancy on council, but this time went smoother than the last.

Just recently, after months of back and forth between councillors, Tyler Allsopp, the first runner-up to the group of councillors elected in the 2018 municipal election, was chosen to fill the spot left vacant by the death of Pat Culhane.

— with files from Global News’ Shauna Cunningham

2:05 Belleville council appoints Tyler Allsopp to vacant council seat Belleville council appoints Tyler Allsopp to vacant council seat – Jan 26, 2021