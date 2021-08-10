Heat warning issued for Hamilton starting Wednesday

It’s been hot for the last few days, but Hamilton will officially be under a heat warning starting Wednesday.
The city’s medical officer of health has initiated the warning as humidex values are expected to reach 40 degrees over the next three days.
Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive by Friday or Saturday.
Residents who are looking to beat the heat can visit a building that has a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.
If you experience signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, weakness or a weak pulse, fainting and vomiting, call 9-1-1.
Read more: Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario, humidex of 40 expected for several days
The city is also offering tips to reduce your risk of heat-related illness.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.
- Go to an air-conditioned place.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.
- Limit physical activities during the day.
- Take a cool bath or shower.
- Keep your living space cool by closing your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Check on your neighbours and family.
Comments