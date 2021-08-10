Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for Hamilton starting Wednesday

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 10, 2021 4:10 pm
The humidity will make it feel like 40 degrees Celsius in Hamilton and parts of Southern Ontario this week. View image in full screen
The humidity will make it feel like 40 degrees Celsius in Hamilton and parts of Southern Ontario this week. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It’s been hot for the last few days, but Hamilton will officially be under a heat warning starting Wednesday.

The city’s medical officer of health has initiated the warning as humidex values are expected to reach 40 degrees over the next three days.

Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive by Friday or Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who are looking to beat the heat can visit a building that has a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

Trending Stories

If you experience signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, weakness or a weak pulse, fainting and vomiting, call 9-1-1.

Read more: Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario, humidex of 40 expected for several days

The city is also offering tips to reduce your risk of heat-related illness.

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.
  • Go to an air-conditioned place.
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.
  • Limit physical activities during the day.
  • Take a cool bath or shower.
  • Keep your living space cool by closing your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
  • Check on your neighbours and family.
Click to play video: 'Canadian teen pushing for timely climate change action' Canadian teen pushing for timely climate change action
Canadian teen pushing for timely climate change action
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagHamilton news tagHeat tagHeat Warning tagHot Weather tagHumidity tagHamilton weather tagHumidex tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers