Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph

Environment Canada has issued a funnel cloud advisory for Waterloo Region and Guelph along with Wellington County.

The alert said conditions on Tuesday afternoon are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

The weather office added that these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” Environment Canada said.

There’s also a heat warning in effect for the area as well with humidex values of 40 expected over the next several days.

Daytime temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s are expected Wednesday and Thursday and will come with humidex values near 40 each day.

The agency said the hot weather may extend into Friday and again the humidex could reach 40.