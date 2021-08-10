SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 3:43 pm
Manitoba health officials are reporting 31 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. View image in full screen
Manitoba health officials are reporting 31 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Manitoba health officials are reporting 31 new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

They bring the total number of cases in the province to 57,891 with 1,184 confirmed deaths.

According to the provincial COVID dashboard, there are currently 580 active cases in Manitoba with 22 active hospitalizations and five active ICU patients.

Read more: Manitoba reports 25 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

The total number of hospitalizations is 81 with 14 patients in the ICU.

Manitoba’s test positive rate is 2.7 per cent with 1,191 tests being administered daily.

The province has tested a total of 887,865 people and 56,127 of positive cases have recovered.

No deaths were reported Tuesday.

Moderna CEO says clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trials on 6 to 11 year-olds coming in the fall

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if

you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe

distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

