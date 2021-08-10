Landmark Cinemas plans three tiered movie rewards program, with subscription option

Send this page to someone via email

Landmark Cinemas is starting a new rewards program designed to keep moviegoers coming back to theatres.

The Calgary-based multiplex operator says next month it plans to introduce Landmark Extras, a three-level loyalty club that includes an optional monthly subscription program with various discounts and savings.

The launch comes as Canada’s movie exhibition industry looks for ways to incentivize people to see more movies on the big screen as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps more people at home, further impacting already evolving viewer habits.

The lowest tier of Landmark Extras is Movie Fan, a free membership that collects points on each dollar spent on tickets and concession.

Members can then level up to Movie Insider, an annual $20 membership that comes with one free ticket each year and 50 per cent more points for admission and food and drink purchases.

Movie Club is the highest tier, priced at $9.99 per month. It offers members a free admission credit each month, discounted companion tickets and higher points and discounts at the concession.

Landmark is the country’s second-largest movie chain with 42 cinemas and 325 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario, and Yukon.

The plan comes after the larger Cineplex Inc. said it will launch its own monthly subscription program on Wednesday.

CineClub will cost $9.99 per month and give members a free movie every month, along with cheaper “member-priced” tickets and a 20 per cent discount on concession items.

Subscription-based movie memberships have existed for years in the United States with mixed results.

MoviePass, a company independent from U.S. exhibitors, offered a flat-rate subscription model that allowed audiences a free movie every day, but the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

U.S. theatre chain AMC operates its own three-tier loyalty program with various incentives and rewards.