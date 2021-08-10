COVID-19: Alberta advocates take fight for health measures in schools to federal government

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta advocates fighting for stronger public health measures as children return to school amid what officials call a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections are taking their battle to the federal government.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and posted to Twitter on Tuesday, 24 voices called upon the federal government to step in where they claim the Alberta government is failing.

“Despite clear evidence showing that ventilation, filtration, masks and other basic health measures can reduce transmission of (COVID-19) when used together, the Alberta government is unwilling to spend the money required to enact such measures,” the letter states.

The government has yet to announce what, if any, public health measures will be implemented in Alberta classrooms this fall, however, in July, Premier Jason Kenney assured parents students would be heading back in-person, and to “near-normal learning.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 ‘Risks for children posed by COVID-19 are extremely low’: Kenney on children returning to school after removing health measures ‘Risks for children posed by COVID-19 are extremely low’: Kenney on children returning to school after removing health measures

Late last month, the UCP announced it was eliminating more public health measures over the coming weeks, including asymptomatic testing, contact tracing and the requirement that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate.

Doctors, advocates, parents and other officials have expressed their concern over Alberta’s approach to easing restrictions, however, Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have defended the government’s decision making and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s advice.

Now, a coalition of those voices is asking the federal government to step in and give Alberta school boards $80 million to ensure proper ventilation in classrooms, air quality testing and masks are in place before the school year begins.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the track record of the Alberta government in failing to pass along federal funding, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, we implore the federal government to directly fund Alberta school boards to help make classrooms safer,” the letter reads.

Proud to be a part of this coalition of amazing leaders calling on the PM @JustinTrudeau to bypass the province and fund our school boards directly to keep our children safe. #PoPAB pic.twitter.com/AXSrinP1P5 — 𝙹𝚘𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚙𝚘𝚗𝚍 (@jvipondmd) August 10, 2021

The coalition, made up of doctors, union representatives, parent advocates and academics, says providing HEPA filters for K-6 classrooms — where children aren’t of age to be vaccinated — would cost approximately $65 million, providing masks for students in grades K-6 will cost $9.6 million and providing CO2 monitors for every classroom for real-time air quality testing would cost $6 million.

2:07 Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes – Jul 29, 2021

“Schools, already grappling with significant funding shortages and over-full classrooms where physical distancing is not possible, are unable to pay for the necessary upgrades,” the letter said.

Story continues below advertisement

The group went on to point out that “almost every expert in the country” has raised questions about Alberta’s plan forward, particularly as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise across the globe.

“Our children will pay the price for this enormous gamble, and while they may not overwhelm the health-care system, they will face the consequences of increasing hospitalizations as well as the unknown long-term repercussions when COVID-19 runs rampant through an unvaccinated population.”

On Monday, Kenney said the education and health ministries are working on the “critically important” plan for a safe return to school.

“Vaccines are not available to children under the age of the 12, but we also know that COVID-19 does not represent a greater threat for severe outcomes to younger children than the regular seasonal flu,” he said.

“I know that Dr. Hinshaw and her team are understandably concerned of a resurgence of more conventional respiratory virus and diseases this autumn, including various kinds of flus and colds, and want to have the resources to address all of those challenges safely within the school system.”

1:49 Jason Kenney responds to criticism over lifting more COVID-19 rules Jason Kenney responds to criticism over lifting more COVID-19 rules

Global News has reached out to the Alberta government for comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Advertisement